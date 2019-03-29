Congress replaces jailed politician's daughter with Journalist Supriya Shrinate

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Mar 29: The Congress on Friday replaced jailed politician Amarmani Tripathi's daughter from the Maharajganj seat with business journalist Supriya Shrinate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Tanushree, 27, is the daughter of Amarmani Tripathi, a former UP minister jailed in the Madhumita Shukla murder.

3 year blanket pass to new ventures says Rahul Gandhi

Soon after the announcement of her candidature, Supriya Shrinate, who works with Economic Times tweeted, "I will be taking an active plunge in politics,am grateful to @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @JM_Scindhia for trusting me with Maharajganj. It will be an honour to keep my later father's legacy alive. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution."