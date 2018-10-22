Congress releases another list of 6 candidates for 1st phase of Chhattisgarh polls

New Delhi, Oct 22: Congress on Monday has announced another 6 candidates for the first phase of Chattisgarh polls. Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla to take on CM Raman Singh from Rajnandangaon.

The Congress had earlier released its first list of 12 candidates for the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on November 12.

The first phase of polling covers 18 seats spread across eight Naxal-affected districts - Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon.

The party's candidates for 72 seats in the second phase will be announced later.