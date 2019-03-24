  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress releases 9th list; Karti Chidambaram fielded from Sivaganga,BK Hariprasad from B'lore South

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Congress on Sunday released its ninth list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With this, the Congress has announced the names of its 228 candidates for the election to the 543-member Lok Sabha so far.

    Karti Chidambaram
    Karti Chidambaram

    The ninth list has some prominent names such as former union minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, who will contest from Shivganga in Tamil Nadu, BK Hariprasad, who will contest from South Bengaluru, and Tariq Anwar who will fight from Katihar in Bihar, among others.

    Here is Congress' ninth list:

    Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency is a stronghold of Congress veteran P Chidambaram. There were speculations that someone from the Chidambaram family would be given a Congress ticket. In 2014, Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, fought and lost in Sivaganga.

    [Why Congress-JDS will help BJP in Karnataka?]

    BK Hariprasad will contest from South Bengaluru amid speculations that PM Modi may consider contesting from Bangaluru South seat. Bengaluru South has been with the BJP since 1991. Bengaluru South is known to be an anti-Congress seat. Since 1977, it has elected only non-Congress MPs, except in 1989. 

    The Congress on March 23 night released its eighth list of 38 candidates for the April-May parliamentary polls with its leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge being renominated from Gulbarga in Karnataka and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan being fielded from Nanded.

    The party also fielded its former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat from Nainital constituency.

    The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 congress

    Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2019, 18:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue