Congress ran govt or Michel mama's court: Modi

    Baripada, Jan 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the UPA government over the AgustaWestland scam and said middleman Christian Michel knew more about the PMO than the PM himself.

    Prime Minister Modi today laid the foundation stone for four- laning of various national highway projects in Baripada, Odisha.

    "Samajh nahi aata ki Congress ne sarkar chalayi hai ya apne Michel mama ka darbar chalaya hai. Mai aaj spasht kar dena chahta hu, desh ke bajaay bichauliyo ke hiton ki raksha mein jis-jis ki bhumika rahi hai, unka poora hisaab jaanch agency karegi, desh ki janta karegi. (Unable to understand whether Congress ran the government or Michel uncle's court. I want to make it clear that all those who worked for middlemen than nation would be brought to book by probe agencies and nation)," he said in Baripada.

    Thief always wants ouster of watchman, said Prime Minister Modi in a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi's "chowkidar" barb.

    [Farmers vote bank for Congress, food providers for us, says PM Modi in Jharkhand]

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a slew of projects worth Rs 4,500 crore for Odisha. Modi also dedicated Balasore-Haldia-Durgapur IOCL LPG pipeline at Baripada in Odisha to nation.

    Pm Modi also praised Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for giving a point-by-point reply to questions raised by the Congress on Rafale deal.

    "I congratulate Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for bringing to light those who fool the nation," PM Modi said.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 17:27 [IST]
