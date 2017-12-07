Congress questions Shivraj Singh Chouhan's power bill advise to farmers

Shivpuri (MP), Dec 7: The Congress has questioned Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's advise to farmers to not pay electricity bills if the latter felt the amount was inflated.

While addressing a farmers' convention yesterday night at Badarwas town under Kolaras assembly segment, Chouhan told farmers that they should not pay the electricity bills if they felt that the amount was inflated. He announced that camps would be organised to remove the discrepancies in electricity bills. Pay only after discrepancies are settled, he added.

The opposition Congress, however, raised objections over this announcement as it came in the Kolaras assembly segment which is slated for bypolls. On October 18, sitting Congress MLA from Kolaras, Ram Singh Yadav had passed away after suffering a heart attack.

In a tweet, Congress state president Arun Yadav asked the chief minister to extend this facility to all consumers facing problems due to inflated bills. "Chief Minister, the election is to be held in entire Madhya Pradesh after eleven months. Also extend this facility to the common consumers immediately. You are chief minister of entire state. Don't extend this facility only in the areas going to bypoll," Yadav stated.

PTI