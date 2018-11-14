Congress puts all speculations to rest as its senior leaders in Rajasthan to Contest Assembly polls

New Delhi, Nov 14: Putting all speculation to rest and denying any infighting in the Rajasthan Congress, former chief minister of the state and national general secretary of the party Ashok Gehlot has made it clear that there is no infighting rather a perfect unity in the Congress while announcing that he would contest Assembly election along with the state party chief Sachin Pilot.

The former chief minister has put all speculations to rest about his being contesting election or not and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading such misinformation in the state. He accused the BJP of hatching conspiracy against the party that there is infighting. The conspiracy stands exposed. State Congress president Sachin Pilot, state Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey, leader of opposition in the state Assembly Rameshwar Lal Dudi were present when he made this announcement of contesting election of the state Assembly.

Gehlot not only talked about him contesting election but also about Sachin Pilot and many other senior leaders of the state contesting the Assembly elections with full strength. It is being said that Gehlot may contest Assembly elections from his traditional Sardarpura Assembly constituency of Jodhpur district. But a section of Congress feels that these leaders must not be fielded as candidate for the Assembly elections for the simple reason that they would get busy with their respective seats neglecting election in rest of the state.

The other group feels that Gehlot contesting election in the state will not only benefit Jodhpur region but will also benefit the Congress in the entire state. In another development just before election coming closure, Mukul Choudhary, wife of IPS officer Pankaj Choudary, who had announced contesting Assembly election against chief minister Vasundhara Raje from Jhalarapatan is now likely to join the Congress.

But political observer said that the move of Gehlot to contest Assembly elections is a suave move by the two time Congress chief minister of the state to remain counted for the post of chief minister if the Congress emerges victorious. So on the face of it, there is claim of unity but infighting widening in the state Congress.