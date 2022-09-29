Cong presidential polls: Digvijaya Singh in Delhi, to file nomination tomorrow

Is Digvijaya Singh the new piece in the Congress poll puzzle?

New Delhi, Sep 29: With only a day left for filing nomination for Congress president elections, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that he has come to Delhi to collect his nomination form and that he would file it tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, "Today I have come here to collect my nomination form (for Congress president elections) and will file it tomorrow," Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said.

The name of Digvijaya Singh, a long-time Gandhi loyalist, had emerged as the frontrunner for the Congress party top post following a rebellion staged by Ashok Gehlot loyalists. The names of Mallikarjuna Kharge, A K Antony, Kamal Nath, and Ambika Soni also cropped up, but most of them ruled themselves out of the race. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is also in the race for the presidential election, scheduled on October 17.

The political drama started after Gehlot loyalists opposed the elevation of Sachin Pilot to the state's top job if the former gets elected as the party chief because of the his rebellion against the CM back in 2020.

The party had issued notices to three loyalists of Ashok Gehlot over their actions in the political crisis in the state.

Know all about Digvijaya Singh

Nominations for the Congress president's election can be filed till September 30 and the election results will be declared on October 19.