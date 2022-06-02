YouTube
    Congress President Sonia Gandhi tests Covid positive

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 02: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19, several party leaders said on Thursday, 2 June.

    This comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the National Herald case, issued summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for appearance before the agency on 8 June.

    Congress' Randeep Surjewala said that the party president, who developed mild fever and some symptoms, has isolated herself and been given requisite medical attention, news agency ANI reported.

    Surjewala clarified that Gandhi's date of appearance before ED - 8 June - stands unchanged.

