YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus International Yoga Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi calls AICC meeting on June 24

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the party's general secretaries and state in-charges on June 24 to chalk out a strategy to plan protests against the government on issues such as the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

    Sonia Gandhi
    Sonia Gandhi

    In the meeting, which will be held virtually, party leaders will also discuss the current Covid and political situations. They will give their suggestions for taking on the government and reaching out to the people to highlight its failures, sources said.

    Besides the hike in fuel prices, the Congress will also plan protests against the government over high inflation, the pace of Covid vaccination and handling of the pandemic, they said.

    The economic situation of the country is also likely to figure during the discussions.

    The meeting comes ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which is likely to start in July.

    The Congress has been also attacking the government on issues related to the farmers' agitation against three new agri laws.

    More SONIA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi congress

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X