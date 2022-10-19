It is Kharge vs Tharoor as 9,200 Congress delegates get set to choose new president

Congress President Election: Shashi Tharoor alleges irregularities, flags UP voting

New Delhi, Oct 19: Team Shashi Tharoor today alleged "irregularities" as votes were counting two days after the Congress held a historic election, the first in over two decades.

Election agent to Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor wrote a letter to Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudhan Mistry, alleging "extremely serious irregularities in conduct of election in UP" and demanded "that all votes from UP be deemed invalid".

"We've been in constant communication with Madhusudan Mistry's office, informed them about many different issues, cannot get into its specifics right now," Salman Soz, election agent of Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor told news agency ANI.

More than 9,500 votes cast to choose between senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are counted to cap the election contest, the sixth in its 137-year-old history.

24 years later, Congress to get non Gandhi president today

While Kharge is considered the firm favourite with his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and a large number of senior leaders backing him, Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 12:41 [IST]