YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Congress President Election: Shashi Tharoor alleges irregularities, flags UP voting

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 19: Team Shashi Tharoor today alleged "irregularities" as votes were counting two days after the Congress held a historic election, the first in over two decades.

    Election agent to Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor wrote a letter to Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudhan Mistry, alleging "extremely serious irregularities in conduct of election in UP" and demanded "that all votes from UP be deemed invalid".

    Shashi Tharoor
    Shashi Tharoor

    "We've been in constant communication with Madhusudan Mistry's office, informed them about many different issues, cannot get into its specifics right now," Salman Soz, election agent of Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor told news agency ANI.

    More than 9,500 votes cast to choose between senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are counted to cap the election contest, the sixth in its 137-year-old history.

    24 years later, Congress to get non Gandhi president today24 years later, Congress to get non Gandhi president today

    While Kharge is considered the firm favourite with his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and a large number of senior leaders backing him, Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.

    Comments

    More SHASHI THAROOR News  

    Read more about:

    shashi tharoor alleged irregularities votes counting congress

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 12:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X