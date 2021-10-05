Congress posts video of jeep mowing down farmers allegedly triggering violence in Lakhimpur Kheri

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 5: A video of a jeep mowing down farmers allegedly triggering violence at Lakhimpur Kheri has been shared by Congress on social media sites. "The silence from the Modi govt makes them complicit?" the party captioned the clip.

Congress Priyanka Gandhi has also posted the clip on Twitter tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote, "Sir, your government has kept me in custody for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. This person who crushed the food donor has not been arrested yet. Why?"

Killing Raj going on in UP: Mamata on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

In the video, a Thar is seen running over protesters who were just walking and standing on the road with their backs turned towards the approaching jeep. The bone-chilling clip clearly shows that the vehicle ran down a few farmers and the driver did not bother to stop. A black SUV is also seen in the clip.

Oneindia could not independently verify its authenticity.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

TW: Extremely disturbing visuals from #LakhimpurKheri



The silence from the Modi govt makes them complicit. pic.twitter.com/IpbKUDm8hJ — Congress (@INCIndia) October 4, 2021

Four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister. They were allegedly thrashed to death. The four others were farmers, officials said. An FIR has been registered against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son and several other persons in connection with the Lakhimpur violence.

The incident has been condemned by the opposition parties across the country and there is a demand for the resignation of Ajay Mishra. An FIR has been registered against Mishra's son and several others in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the govt has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 45 lakh and a job to families of the four deceased farmers.