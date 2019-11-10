Congress not our enemy says Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Nov 10: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP for not budging from its stand on government formation in Maharashtra, yet again targeted the ruling party. He said that his party would declare its next strategy once no one else is able to form government.

Talking to reporters, Raut said his party welcomes the decision of Governor Bhogat Singh Koshyari to invite BJP to form government in the state.

''Congress is not the enemy of the State. All parties have differences on some issues'', Raut said amid the ongoing tussle between BJP and Sena over rotational CM's post.

Agar koi sarkaar banane ko taiyar nahi hai toh Shiv Sena yeh zimma le sakti hai (If nobody is ready to form government in Maharashtra, then Shiv Sena can take the lead)", said Raut.

Hitting out at Maharashtra's caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raut accused him of playing politics of fear while making a reference to German dictator Adolf Hitler in the backdop of logjam over government formation in the state.

Taking to Twitter, he also shared a couplet of popular poet Shabina Adeep to hit out at BJP. "Jo khandani Raees hai wo, Mijaz rakhte hai naram apna, tumhara lehja bata raha hai, tumhari daulat nayi-nayi hai", Raut, a close confidante of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said.

In the October 21 polls, the BJP won 105 seats while ally Sena won 56 seats. The majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly is 145.

However, since the poll results were announced on October 24, both the parties have been bickering over the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate over government formation.