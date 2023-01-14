Congress MP dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Cases of heart attacks at gym on the rise; Know the dos and don'ts of exercising

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 14: In an unfortunate incident, Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh died of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur.

He collapsed during the yatra and was rushed to a hospital by ambulance to Virk hospital in Phillaur, The Tribune reports. Congress leaders Rana Gurjeet Singh and Vijay Inder Singla have confirmed his demise.

News agency ANI has posted a clip of an ambulance passing through the yatra.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed his condolence over the death and said, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace."

#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance after he collapsed while walking during Bharat Jodo Yatra today. He passed away soon after.



(Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/DO1WU2lTtC — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

Ayodhya to Janakpuri: Bharat Gaurav tourist train from India to Nepal kicks off on Feb 17

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladhowal on Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg. Following the death, the yatra has been stopped.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary was a former Cabinet Minister of Punjab and a member of parliament from Jalandhar (Lok Sabha constituency). He was elected from the seat from 2014 and 2019 polls.