Congress mocks Petroleum minister over his remark on fuel prices

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 27: The Congress party on Saturday slammed the Central government after Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan claimed that there will be a reduction in fuel prices once the winter ends.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar called Pradhan's remarks strange and asked if the petrol and LPG were seasonal fruits?

"Petroleum, Oil and Natural Gas Minister- "When winters subside, the prices will also decrease... This happens in winter." Strange Is Petrol & LPG seasonal fruits? #FuelLootByBJP (sic)," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Earlier, the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel claimed that the prices of petrol and diesel, which have surged to rates as high as Rs 100 per litre in several cities, will decrease as the winter season ends.

"Increase in petroleum price in international market has affected consumers too. Prices will come down a little as winter goes away. It is an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand, it happens in winter. It will come down as the season ends," Pradhan had said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor protested against the rising fuel prices by pulling an auto-rickshaw, while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav rode a bicycle from his residence to the Secretariat in Patna.