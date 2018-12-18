  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 18: BJP president Amit Shah said that there was never any doubt about Congress' role in the1984 riots in which thousands of Sikhs were killed and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting up an SIT in 2015.

    Congress leaders raped women and killed men in cold blood during 1984 riots: Amit Shah
    BJP president Amit Shah

    He said the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots were denied justice so far because the perpetrators 'enjoyed political patronage of Congress leadership'. The Delhi High Court's conviction of Sajjan Kumar has once again assured the victims that criminals of 1984 will not go scot free, he asserted.

    Also Read | 84 anti-Sikh riots: Key observations by Delhi HC while convicting Sajjan Kumar

    "No one ever had any doubt on Congress' role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Their leaders and workers went on rampage raising provocative slogans, raping women and murdering men in cold blood. Yet no one was ever punished despite multiple commissions and several eyewitnesses," Shah tweeted.

    "I am grateful to the court, which has delivered its judgment, bringing relief to the traumatised families," he added.

    Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was on Monday convicted and sentenced to jail for "remainder of his natural life" by the Delhi High Court in connection with the killing of five persons during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. The court said the riots were a "crime against humanity" perpetrated by those who enjoyed "political patronage".

    Reacting to Kumar's conviction, Congress leaders on Monday said it should not be politicised and the law should take its own course. They also said Kumar does not hold a position of power in the party.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 11:17 [IST]
