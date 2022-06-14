Congress leaders detained as ED questions Rahul for second day

Autoclave seized on Chinese ship by India could have been for nukes in Pakistan

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 14: Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and several party workers have been detained by the Delhi Police as they protest over the Enforcement Directorate probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi and many others were taken to Tughlak Road Police Station.

"Our protest will continue... what happened to ED cases against BJP leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma & Narayan Rane?... I've been detained," Chhattisgarh CM said.

Gandhi, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi with his "Z+" category CRPF security escort even as police personnel were deployed in huge numbers and section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed around the agency's office just like Monday.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Srinivas BV detained as he protests over ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case pic.twitter.com/rZLz5OI9Cj — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

On Monday, the former Congress President spent over 10 hours at the federal agency's office, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Officials said as Gandhi's questioning could not be completed on Monday, he was summoned again on Tuesday.

Various Congress workers detained by Delhi Police as they protest over the ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/CX1S9i1rdh — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

While PTI sources informed that Gandhi recorded his statement and checked its transcript minutely, Congress leaders said the investigators took multiple breaks during his questioning. The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi & others taken into police custody; being taken to an unknown destination. pic.twitter.com/vmTYRIzj5Q — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital here due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23. The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies.

"No one can imagine the pressure from government on Delhi Police... we can manage with Sec 144, but you can't stop us from coming into AICC office. Situation in the country is very serious. People coming on roads on Ram Navami and Friday namaz," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed the Centre. PTI