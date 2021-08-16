YouTube
    Congress leader Sushmita Dev resigns from the party

    New Delhi, Aug 16: Congress leader Sushmita Dev has quit the party and sent her resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said on Monday.

    Dev, a former MP who has been heading the Congress' women's wing for long, offered no reason for her quitting the party.

    Congress leader Sushmita Dev

    In her letter to Gandhi on Sunday, Dev said she was beginning a "new chapter in my life of public service".

    Dev has also changed her Twitter bio to former member of the party and former chief of the Mahila Congress.

    "Sushmita Dev resigns from primary membership of our Party. While young leaders leave we 'oldies' are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The Party moves on with:Eyes Wide Shut," tweets Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

    Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 10:36 [IST]
    X