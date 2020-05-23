  • search
    Congress leader, Sanjay Jha tests positive for COVID-19

    New Delhi, May 23: Congress leader and spokesperson Sanjay Jha said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be under home quarantine for over a week as he is asymptomatic.

    Congress leader and spokesperson Sanjay(Image Courtesy: @JhaSanjay)

    He also urged people not to underestimate transmission risks.

    Between June 21 and 28, India likely to witness 7,500 COVID-19 cases

    "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. Please don't underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable. Do take care all," Jha said in a tweet.

    His post came on a day when India recorded its biggest single-day surge of 6,088 COVID-19 cases, taking the nationwide tally to 1,18,447.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 9:31 [IST]
