Hyderabad gang-rape: For maximum punishment, cops want 5 minors tried as adults

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury grabs cop's collar; video goes viral

India

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Jun 16: A video of Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury grabbing a cop by his collar has gone viral. The incident occurred during a Congress protest in Hyderabad against Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Rahul Gandhi.

The video was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter and it has garnered over a lakh views in a matter of three hours.

Telangana Congress held a massive protest today over the ED investigating Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case where many Congress leaders and workers were detained by the police.

Apparently, Chowdhury engaged in a heated argument with the policeman as she held his collar.

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a Policeman by his collar while being taken away by other Police personnel during the party's protest in Hyderabad over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/PBqU7769LE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Chowdhury was seen engaging in a heated argument with the policeman as she held his collar. She was then dragged towards the police van by women police personnel.

Congress had given a "Chalo Raj Bhavan" call and at Telangana's Raj Bhavan police detained several party workers who attempted to stage a protest there.

Apart from Hyderabad, the Congress held protests in several parts of the country including Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.

Congress workers held a protest march in Bengaluru and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and other leaders and workers of the party were detained by police during their protest in Bengaluru, ANI reported.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 17:19 [IST]