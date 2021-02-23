Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to address Kisan Panchayat in Mathura today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Feb 23: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to address a Kisan Panchayat in Palikheda in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, which is considered to be a stronghold of the Jat community in the state. It can be seen that the meeting to be held on Tuesday was rescheduled due to the demise of captain Satish Sharma on February 19.

The Tuesday meeting is in continuation of a series of Kisan Panchayat that the party is organising in 27 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh against the farm laws, even as the agitation of farmers continued at Delhi borders 90th day.

We aim to eliminate Tuberculosis from the country by 2025: PM Modi

While addressing the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar district on February 20, the Congress General Secretary had lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said, "In our old stories, kings and queens became arrogant after they won power. After becoming Prime Minister twice, the PM is also showing arrogance."

"The Central government should respect the farmers. Why is Modiji not talking to the farmers who elected him as Prime Minister? Dialogue should be initiated with the farmers and their problems must be solved," she further said.

During the Muzaffarnagar Panchayat, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Prime Minister Modi had promised that there will be a settlement of pending dues on sugarcane. She also asked the farmers assembled there about the payment of dues of sugarcane.