Congress leader DK Shivakumar to appear before CBI in disproportionate assets case today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Nov 25: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar will be appearing before the CBI on Wednesday in connection with a disproportionate assets case. On Saturday, the Congress leader had said that he has received summons from the investigating agency in connection with the case.

"It is true that the CBI has issued summons, on November 19. CBI officers had come to my house to issue summons, but we were not here as we were attending a personal event. Next day morning when I came home, they issued me summons," Shivakumar said.

Chinese hawala racket: Money pumped into ISI to disrupt peace in India

On October 5, the CBI conducted raids at 14 locations, including in Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai at the premises belonging to Shivakumar and others, and recovered Rs 57 lakh cash and several documents, including property documents, bank related information, computer hard disk.

Accoridng to reports, the probe agency also registered a case against Shivakumar and his family members for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore.

The agency had earlier asked the Congress leader to be present before it on November 23, but he refused the summons, saying that he will be in Maski and Basavakalyana Assembly constituencies on that day, where bypolls are likely to be announced soon.