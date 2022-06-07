Congress leader and former Punjab minister arrested in corruption case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 06: The Punjab State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a senior Congress leader and former minister, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in connection with a corruption case.

The former minister who served as a social welfare and former minister was arrested early n Tuesday. A local journalist Kamaljit Singh who was allegedly working as his aide was also arrested.

This development comes over a month after Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann had warned of action against the Congress leader. Last week following the arrest of divisional forest officer, Gurnampreet Singh, the bureau is said to have collected plenty of proof.

The bureau also arrested one Harminder Singh Hummi who is alleged to have paid huge bribes to Dharamsot through Kamaljeet. The action comes a week after Mann removed IPS officer Ishwar Singh from the Vigilance Bureau and posted another officer, Verinder Kumar as the chief director.