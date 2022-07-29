Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for 'Rashtrapatni' remark

New Delhi, July 29: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to President Draupadi Murmu and apologised to her for his objectionable remark.

In a letter to the President, he said that he mistakenly used an incorrect word for her and it was a slip of tongue.

''I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue.

''I apologise and request you to accept the same,'' Chowdhury said in his letter to the President.

'Rashtrapatni' row: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says will apologise to President, not to 'pakhandis’

While talking to reporters during their protest at Vijay chowk on Wednesday, Chowdhury had used the word 'rashtrapatni'' for President Murmu, that created a row with the ruling BJP raising the issue in Parliament, demanding an apology from him and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

