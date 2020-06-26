  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi tests positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 26: Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has home quarantined himself after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports. While he has mild symptoms like fever, his wife has also tested positive for the virus and has isolated herself at home as per the government guidelines.

    Abhishek Manu Singhvi
    Abhishek Manu Singhvi

    After Singhvi tested positive, his son and other family members and staff are also being tested for the virus. Singhvi is the second Congress leader after Sanjay Jha to test positive for COVID-19. Jha has since recovered in Mumbai.

    More ABHISHEK MANU SINGHVI News

    Read more about:

    abhishek manu singhvi coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 18:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue