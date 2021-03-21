Committed to our strategic partnership, says PM Modi after meeting with US defence secretary Lloyd Austin

Give BJP a chance in this election, will lay down our lives for you: PM Modi in Bengal

Congress is used to doing politics over tea, says PM Modi in Assam's Bokakhat

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bokakhat, Mar 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally at Assam's Bokakhat. PM Modi tweeted today, saying, "The people of Assam have decided that they will bless NDA in the upcoming polls."

At the Bokakhat rally, PM Modi said, "It is now decided that Assam will get 'double engine ki sarkar', 'doosri baar, BJP sarkar'," as he took the stage to address the crowd.''

PM Modi continued, "We have improved Petro infrastructure in Assam. We have seen an increase in investments in Assam. People who ruled Assam for 50 years are now giving it a guarantee of 5 promises...Everyone knows that Congress has been against Assam...Congress is offering a manifesto of lies."

''When Congress was in power at the Centre and in Assam, there was double negligence and double corruption. You have to remember that Congress means instability, corruption. They have no vision or intention to do any good,'' PM Modi at Bokakhat in Assam.