Congress infighting: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi, June 30: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met former party chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Wednesday evening. The cricketer-turned-politician also met All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence in the morning.

    The meetings come ahead of the revamp of the party's Punjab unit and the state cabinet. They also come in the wake of continued infighting in the Punjab Congress with Sidhu at loggerheads with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

    The Amritsar East MLA has gone public against the chief minister. The crucial meetings come amid talks of the Congress leadership making efforts to bring all leaders together ahead of next year's Punjab Assembly polls and present a united face of the party.

    Sidhu was to meet Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, but the latter denied there was any meeting fixed between him and the Amritsar East MLA.

    congress navjot singh sidhu rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 20:31 [IST]
    X