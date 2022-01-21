Congress has forgotten: Shah on decision by Modi sarkar to install Netaji Bose statue

In pics: Grand statue of Netaji Bose to come up at India Gate

New Delhi, Jan 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress had forgotten about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his contributions to India. His statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Netaji Bose's statue will be installed at the India Gate and this would inspire future generations.

Netaji is an epitome of India's true strength & resolve. Congress has left no stone unturned to forget the immortal contributions of India's brave son. PM @narendramodi 's decision to install Netaji's statue at India Gate on his 125th Jayanti will inspire our generations to come, he also said in a tweet.

On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary a grand statue made out of granite will be installed at the India Gate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, "a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him."

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji's birth anniversary, PM Modi also said.

