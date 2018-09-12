Congress getting crowd in its rallies; to continue protest against sealing in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Congress seems gaining ground in Delhi for its protest against sealing which is impacting prospects of the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.

The Congress has already organized two big rallies in Delhi -- one in the east Delhi and the other in north Delhi while the third is planned in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on September 14.

Actually sealing on the small scale industry is continuing in Delhi. The Congress is saying that this ceiling is illegal because Supreme Court had ruled that polluting industries must be removed from the city that had already happened. Union ministry for Urban Development (MoUD) released a list of non-polluting household industry which is working on small scale from the residential areas. There is a list of 121 such household industries like making slippers, joss stick and candle making industry were some of the works listed by MoUD but its sealing is continuing. The Congress leaders are saying that this is absolutely illegal and it is damaging for the people Delhi. The Congress will continue its protest against it.

Interestingly the Congress is getting support of people on this issue. The Congress leaders are saying that this sealing is impacting 25 lakh small and big industries causing unemployment to millions. The Congress has been able to draw crowd in both the earlier rallies after a long time as the party was not getting people support since 2013. The third rally in Karol Bagh which is the hub of small industry and cottage industry where the party may get even better crowd.

The aggressive posturing of the Congress president Ajay Maken especially against the AAP leadership is working for the party and has been able to mobilize Congress workers and small business owners for whom, this has become the issue of subsistence. This was the reason that even the party was able to draw crowd during the Bharat Bandh.