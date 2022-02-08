Congress forms alliance with DMK to fight Andaman local body elections

Advancement of monsoon over Andaman and Nicobar around May 16

Port Blair, Feb 8: The Congress will fight the upcoming municipal and panchayat elections in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in alliance with the DMK, the party announced.

The polls will be held in all gram panchayats -- except Netaji Nagar and Hut Bay, panchayat samitis, zilla parishad, and the Port Blair Municipal Council on March 6.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the DMK will contest in wards 1, 6, 9, 15 and 21 of the Port Blair Municipal Council. The two parties also signed an agreement on Monday in presence of Territorial Congress Committee president Rangalal Halder and DMK state organiser AL Kulandai.

"In the last Lok Sabha election, we worked together and won. The alliance with the DMK will ensure victory in the upcoming elections," Halder said.

Congress has also formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the upcoming elections. The TDP will contest from wards 2, 5 and 16 of Port Blair Municipal Council, as per the arrangement.

"In the interest of development and seeking a democratic rule in A&N Islands, we have formed an alliance comprising Congress and TDP. We will strive for victory and I am confident that this alliance will help Congress in winning PBMC and panchayat election," Halder said.

The last date for filing nominations is February 11, while scrutiny will take place on February 12 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is February 14.

The counting will be held on March 8.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 10:55 [IST]