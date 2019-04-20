Congress focused more on branding Hindus as terrorists than punishing Pakistan: Modi

India

oi-Vikas SV

Araria, Apr 20: In a scathing attack on the Congress-led UPA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Satuday alleged that armed forces were ready to avenge the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai, but the Congress government did not permit.

Speaking at a rally in Bihar's Araria, Modi said that the Congress and it allies were more focused on branding the Hindus as terrorists than punishing Pakistan.

Rahul's candidature in Wayanad sign of appeasement politics: PM Modi

"On on side there is vote bank politics and on the other there is nationalism. Remember 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack, what did the Congress led government do? Our brave soldiers had asked for permission to enter Pakistan and avenge," said PM Modi in Araria, Bihar.

"The Congress government then refused the army to do anything because they wanted to do politics over vote bank. Everyone knew that the terrorists were Pakistanis, but the Congress and their allies, instead of punishing Pakistan focused more on associating the Hindus with the term terrorism," he added.

Addressing his first rally in Maharashtra on April 1, Prime Minister Modi had blamed the Congress party for coining the term 'Hindu Terror'.

Sardar statue not aimed at disrespecting Nehru says Modi

Pointing out to a recent court judgment, Modi said that Congress' claims on Hindu Terror stand exposed. "They made an attempt to put a blot on 'peace-loving' Hindus with a word like 'Hindu terrorism'. Is there any incident of Hindu terrorism? Even British said Hindus cannot be violent .."Modi said in his speech.

Modi also blamed former Union home minister and Congress Leader Sushil Kumar Shinde for using the term Hindu terror. "They insulted the mainstream culture.. will you forgive them?" Modi had asked the crowd.