Congress flag falls off while being hoisted by interim president Sonia Gandhi [Video]

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 28: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had an awkward moment as the party flag fell off while hoisting it on the party's 137th Foundation Day. The clip of the incident has now gone viral on internet.

The Congress tricolour fell off the flagpole on Tuesday morning as party president Sonia Gandhi tried to unfurl it, PTI reported. Keeping the presence of mind, Gandhi along with party treasurer Pawan Bansal and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal held the party tricolour in their hand and displayed it briefly.

It is reported that a Congress worker later climbed up the flagpole to string the party tricolour. Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present at the party headquarters.

The grand old party is celebrating 137th Foundation Day on Tuesday. After drubbings in 2014 and 2019 apart from losing several other elections, Congress is trying to regain lost grounds ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

It has been a challenging period for Congress as it could not win any state election in the recent past. Currently, it is ruling in Punjab and Chhattisgarh and has been facing factionalism.

A nine-member committee led by party veteran Digvijay Singh is preparing the outline of the protest campaigns on the issues like price rise and privatisation of government companies.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and leader party Ragini Nayak are also part of the committee.

It has started a training programme with a goal to prepare around 5,500 trainers from state, district and block levels across the country. These trainers will drive the party's message on the ground through debates and discussions in neighbourhood shops including tea stalls.