Congress devises a new strategy to win over sections annoyed with BJP

New Delhi, Sep 4: The political slugfest between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party is getting murkier by the day as the Congress has traveled from minority community has first right over resources of the country to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's temple darshan to Mansarovar Yatra to new avatar when party's key spokesperson saying that the DNA of the Congress is Brahmin while the BJP is emerging party of the fragmented caste groups like Scheduled caste and Scheduled tribes and Most Backward Classes instead of being the party of Hindus.

What happened to both the national parties? Political analyst like Rajvir Sharma said that the Congress wanted to take benefits of the anger of the upper caste votes mostly Brahmins. Congress had manageds to win just two seats in the last Lok Sabha elections in UP that was Amethi and Rae Bareily seats.

This area falls under the Awadh region of the state where population of Brahmin is little more than the average of the state. So by playing the Brahmin card, the Congress can be benefited in these districts. Over two dozens of seats are dominated by the community.

Sharma said that it was a well planned strategy of the Congress as in a worst situation when there was a Modi wave across the country, Rahul was able to win Amethi seat with the margin of around one Lakh votes that to against a TV star.

So if the Brahmin image is cultivated, the already miffed community may switch over to the Congress. The interesting story is that these numbers might not help the Congress to form the government at the Centre but they can definitely shatter the dream of Modi becoming the PM for the second time.

The BJP is in a fix by making amendment in the SC/ST Act as it was of the view that this would help win over SC votes but that is not happening on the contrary the upper caste got annoyed.

Sources in the BJP said that the general perception that where will the upper cast go except voting for the BJP is also changing. The community is so much angry that it can go for any of the options. It might vote against the BJP and possibly to the Congress or it might sit at home as it did in the by-elections of Gorakhpur, Phoolpur and Kairana.

Another political analyst Badri Naraya said that there was every chance that Brahmins and SC voting for the Congress in 2019 elections togather.

However, right away nothing can be said with certainty but the way things are moving in the state and the country Brahmins are disenchanted with the BJP and Congress could be one of the options.

Rajvir Sharma said that another trend is emerging that hold of Mayawati over SC is not as strong as before so some SC vote may also go here and there and Congress to might get good number of SC votes. So the Congress move to say having Brahmin DNA is a calculated move as it has nothing to loose.