Congress demands narco test of Delhi CM Kejriwal, conman Sukesh

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 09: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday said that narco tests of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain should be done.

"Narco tests of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain should be done. This is the first time in the country, someone has clearly written that he has given a certain amount of money to any CM," ANI quoted Ajoy Kumar as saying.

#WATCH | Narco tests of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain should be done. This is the first time in the country, someone has clearly written that he has given a certain amount of money to any CM: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar pic.twitter.com/Jxjmb3i6qi — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

The statement of the Congress leader came a day after conman Sukesh wrote another letter to Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena in which he alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain asked him to pay money to the party before the Goa and Punjab elections.

Sukesh also claimed that he was ready to be hanged if any of the issues he has raised with Delhi LG turned out to be wrong.

The conman has been in jail in several cases of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act.

He, in his letter on Tuesday, said, "(Delhi CM) Kejriwal Ji, if any of my raised issues to Delhi LG turn out to be wrong as you and your associates said, I am ready to be hanged. But if the complaint is proven true, you will resign and retire from politics for good," ANI reported.

Sukesh further alleged that AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who has been in jail, asked him to pay money to the party for the Goa and Punjab elections.

Sukesh wrote, "I kept quiet and ignored everything but due to your constant threats and pressure through the Jail administration and Mr Jain asking me to give funds during Punjab and Goa polls, brazenly even though I was undergoing investigation."

Conman Chandrashekar also rejected the allegations of Aam Aadmi Party leaders that he was trying to malign the image of the party and its leaders at the behest of the BJP ahead of the Delhi MCD elections.

The conman earlier on Monday also wrote to the Delhi LG and requested a CBI probe against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 12:33 [IST]