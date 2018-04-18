Congress defamed country in the name of by 'saffron terror': Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, hit out at the Congress government for coining the word 'saffron terror and Hindu terror' in the wake of Mecca Masjid blast. Shah was addressing Shakthi Kendra Pramukhs of Bengaluru division on Wednesday at Palace Grounds ahead of Karnataka assembly elections.

Shah said, "For several years Congress defamed the country around the world by using terms saffron terror and Hindu terror. Rahul ji terror has no religion, now Congress says we never used these words. Many Congress leaders are on the record using these terms including CM Siddaramaiah."

He recalled former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's 'taunt' against ht saffron party. "Once Rajiv Gandhi ji had taunted us when we had just two MPs, saying 'BJP believes in hum do hamare do'. Today BJP has a full majority in Parliament, has more than 1600 MLAs, in power in 20 states and in numerous local bodies and municipalities," Shah said.

"The credit for forming government in 20 states goes to booth karyakartas (workers) and Shakthi Kendra Pramukhs," he added. He claimed that the party started off with 10 party members and now is the largest political party in the world with 11 crore party members.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

