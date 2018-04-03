Congress criticises V K Singh for remark on compensation to Iraq victims

The Congress on Monday criticised Union minister Gen V K Singh (retd) for his reported insensitive remark comparing the demand for compensation to the families of 39 Indians killed in Iraq to demanding "biscuits", and said it was "heartless, shameful and reprehensible".

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Singh's remark was like rubbing salt on the wounds of those dead.

"39 Indians were killed in Mosul, Iraq, as Modi Government continuously misled the families and Nation. Minister, V.K. Singh is now rubbing 'salt on the wounds' by rubbishing the demands for compensation for the families as akin to demand for biscuits'. Heartless, Shameful and Reprehensible!, he wrote on Twitter.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien also termed the remark as insensitive and said the minister used "inappropriate words".

General Foot in Mouth mantri at it again. Insensitive. "Football" and "Biscuits"... inappropriate words when you are mourning the 39 dead #MosulTragedy Iraq, O'brien said on Twitter.

After returning with the bodies of the 39 dead in Mosul, Singh reportedly said in Amritsar that he was not "distributing biscuits", when asked by reporters about compensation to the families of the victims.

PTI

