YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download
    LIVE

    LIVE: Kharge emerges as dark horse in Congress race, last day of nomination today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 30: Confusion prevailed over the Rajasthan chief minister's position on Thursday after Ashok Gehlot said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi would take a call on whether he will continue in the state's top job.

    Gehlot had withdrawn from the Congress presidential election after meeting Sonia Gandhi, in a clear indication that the unseemly political spectacle in Rajasthan had caused deep anguish within the party.

    rajasthan political crisis, Rajasthan political crisis live updates, ashok gehlot, political drama in rajasthan, leadership change, meeting, congress, sachin pilot, rajasthan news, rajasthan

    Follow Live Updates of the event:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:56 AM, 30 Sep
    On Digvijaya Singh's candidature, Tharoor says, "We all share same ideology, want the party to be strengthened; friendly contest, no rivalry."
    9:56 AM, 30 Sep
    I'm going to be filing (nomination for post of Congress President) at noon. You'll see me at 24, Akbar Road: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
    9:55 AM, 30 Sep
    Congress MP Digvijaya Singh today met party leader Mallikarjun Kharge who will also file his nomination for Congress president post Singh leaves from the Kharge's residence after meeting him
    9:23 AM, 30 Sep
    Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh are also likely to file their nominations today as the battle for Congress president poll intensifies.
    9:22 AM, 30 Sep
    A dalit leader, Kharge was also former KPCC President, ex- home minister and union minister.
    9:22 AM, 30 Sep
    Kharge may be the third candidate in the presidential election, with Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh. Mallikarjun Kharge, a Congress veteran, is an eight-time MLA and two-time Lok Sabha MP.
    8:11 AM, 30 Sep
    Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday night met Sonia Gandhi and discussed the crisis in the party’s Rajasthan unit, and later said the Congress chief would take “positive decisions” with regard to the state.
    8:11 AM, 30 Sep
    Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to file his nomination for the Congress president’s election on Friday, 30 September, news reports quoted party sources as saying.
    11:50 PM, 29 Sep
    As the Congress president's election race heats up, some G-23 leaders, including Prithviraj Chavan, Bhupinder Hooda and Manish Tewari, met at the residence of Anand Sharma and are learnt to have discussed the current situation.
    11:49 PM, 29 Sep
    Digvijaya Singh, who entered the fray for the Congress president's election, said on Thursday the Nehru-Gandhi family will remain “our leader”.
    3:14 PM, 29 Sep
    I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi & requested him to fight in the polls (for Congress President). When he didn't accept, I said I'll contest but now with that incident (Rajasthan Political Crisis), I've decided not to contest the elections: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, in Delhi
    3:14 PM, 29 Sep
    I won't contest these elections in this atmosphere, with moral responsibility, said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot On being asked if he will remain Rajasthan CM, Gehlot said, "I won't decide that, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will decide that."
    3:13 PM, 29 Sep
    One-line resolution is our tradition. Unfortunately, a situation arose that resolution wasn't passed. It was my moral responsibility, but despite being a CM I couldn't get the resolution passed: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot after meeting Sonia Gandhi
    3:13 PM, 29 Sep
    I had a conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Whatever happened two days ago shocked us. It gave a message that all of it happened as I wanted to be CM. I apologised to her: CM Ashok Gehlot after meeting Sonia Gandhi
    12:55 PM, 29 Sep
    "Today I have come here to collect my nomination form (for Congress president elections) and will file it tomorrow," Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said.
    12:54 PM, 29 Sep
    With only a day left for filing nomination for Congress president elections, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said that he has come to Delhi to collect his nomination form and that he would file it tomorrow.
    8:57 AM, 29 Sep
    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to reach the party office today, after which he'll take the nomination papers from Central Election Authority; all formalities completed. Singh will submit his nomination papers on Sept 30 as the CEA chairman is currently out of Delhi.
    10:52 PM, 28 Sep
    He's a broker. We're with High Command. We are and will be with Congress...We'll bring Congress to power again in 2023 & in 2024 we'll make Rahul Gandhi the PM: VP Solanki, Rajasthan Congress MLA & Pilot loyalist, on Gehlot loyalist Dharmendra Rathore
    10:14 PM, 28 Sep
    Language being used for us-that we're traitors-there can be nothing worse. Those saying that should look within themselves. I won on BSP ticket but after coming to Congress we've been working with dedication for Congress: Rajasthan Min & Pilot loyalist ML Meena
    9:20 PM, 28 Sep
    Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday slammed Congress MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for indiscipline and "disobeying" the observers sent by the party high command, which was "inappropriate". He also wondered how a senior leader like Gehlot could not control the MLAs and such a situation surfaced.
    9:02 PM, 28 Sep
    Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday slammed Congress MLAs loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for indiscipline and "disobeying" the observers sent by the party high command, which was "inappropriate".
    8:35 PM, 28 Sep
    Everyone has taken those papers (nomination forms for Congress president polls), we should keep things ready. Ten people have to propose (candidate) in one form. So I am one of the proposers. As proposer, I am there: Congress leader Pawan Bansal
    6:54 PM, 28 Sep
    "There is no drama in Rajasthan. Everything will be clear in a day or two. The media may see this as a drama but at least you are discussing the INC president election. You cannot discuss the presidential election of any other party in this country," ANI quoted KC Venugopal as saying.
    6:54 PM, 28 Sep
    Even as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is set to meet interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's close aide KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that the political crisis will be solved in a day or two.
    6:20 PM, 28 Sep
    Congress MP Abdul Khaleque says, "Priyanka GV should be Congress chief.Rahul Gandhi says,nobody from Gandhi family should become one. Women become a part of that family where they go after marriage. Today,she's Vadra family's daughter-in-law, not a part of Gandhi family"
    5:38 PM, 28 Sep
    Gehlot's close aide has Pratap Singh Kachariyawas says that Rajasthan CM will not resign today or in future, NDTV reports.
    5:36 PM, 28 Sep
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will meet Sonia Gandhi today.
    11:03 AM, 28 Sep
    Whatever is happening is unfortunate for the Congress party. Everyone is free to put forward their thoughts, but they must accept the decisions of party high command: Sandeep Yadav, Congress MLA in Rajasthan
    11:03 AM, 28 Sep
    Congress MLA Divya Maderna questioned Gehlot’s leadership capacity as he ‘failed’ to summon his loyalists to the meeting and expressed his helplessness claiming that things were beyond his control. “Let’s believe that he (Gehlot) didn’t know about the brewing rebellion. But at 7 pm when he did not find the legislators at his residence where the CLP meet was organised why didn’t he pick the phone and summon them? This definitely raises a question on his leadership capacity,” Maderna said, according to The Hindu.
    11:02 AM, 28 Sep
    How will the person (Ashok Gehlot) who is unable to handle his MLAs, handle the Congress? If MLAs from his State do not listen to him, then how will the party leaders obey him as Congress president?: TS Singhdeo, Congress leader
    READ MORE

    Comments

    More ASHOK GEHLOT News  

    Read more about:

    ashok gehlot meeting congress sachin pilot rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X