Congress Committee to submit report on Prashant Kishor’s proposals soon

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 21: A Special Committee of Congress leaders will submit a report on the suggestions made by poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

The committee appointed by party president, Sonia Gandhi also met with the chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and discussed the organisation's strategy for the upcoming assembly and general elections.

During the meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister (CM), Ashok Gehlot and CM of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Bagel also discussed their poll plans for their respective states. Kishor was asked to give additional suggestions which would be implemented in those states.

Chief spokesperson of Congress, Randeep Surjewala told reporters that the committee had been holding deliberations for the past three days. A report would be submitted in the next three days he said.

"For the last three days, these deliberations have been held. We propose to conclude these deliberations over next 48 to 72 hours," Surjewala told reporters.

"The role of the committee is not to suggest whether a particular persons should be included in the Congress party or not and is to suggest measures to strengthen the organisation for contesting elections and prepare it for 2024 general elections and other state assembly elections," he said when asked about Kishor joining the party.

He said that Kishor's suggestions have been taken note of and the committee is deliberating on the same.

Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:51 [IST]