Congress claims to have support of 21 political parties for its Bharat Bandh call

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Congress claims to have support of 21 political parties in its call for Bharat Bandh on September 10. It has appealed other political parties to join hands against inflation and steep rise in the petrol and diesel prices. The Congress has called the band from morning 9 to evening 3 PM and has appealed to the people to observe a peaceful Bandh.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken appealed to the party workers to make this Bandh successful and he also appealed to them not to get indulged in any kind of violence during the Bandh. The Congress does not want to trouble the common man as the party follows the foot step of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Congress leaders have said that the Bandh will be completely peaceful and no public transport will be obstructed. The Congress sources said that appeal has been made from the petrol pump owners to participate in the Bandh. The timing of band will be 9 AM in the morning to 3 PM in the evening so that common people don't feel any problem.

Maken said that the party has got support from 21 political parties who will join hands with the Congress to make this Bandh a success. The Congress is constantly appealing to the other political to join hands of the Congress to make it successful. He said that this is not Congress' Bandh but it is of every political party and every individual who are facing this inflation and rise in petrol and diesel prices. Several chambers of commerce, trade associations and schools of several states supported this Bandh.

The Congress sources said that the party was getting support of the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Khadgam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Janata Dal (Secular), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and several other political parties.

The Trinamool Congress has kept itself away from the Bharat Bandh but it will protest against inflation and price rise of petrol and diesel on the same day. TMC has asked all employees to keep away from the Bandh to remain present in the office while Left Front announced national Strike instead of joining the Bharat Bandh of the Congress. Nationalist Congress Party announced supporting the Bandh and appealed everyone to participate in it. Janata Dal (S) supported the Bandh and said to participate in demonstration with the Congress.