YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 20: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi who was undergoing treatment at hospital, has been discharged and her condition is said to be stable. She was admitted to the hospital on June 12, days after she tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2.

    Sonia Gandhi

    "Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised rest at home," party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

    Ramesh had said earlier that Gandhi was admitted to the hospital after profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent Covid infection.

    She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a follow-up procedure on June 15, he said.

    "A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it, along with other post-Covid symptoms," he had said on Friday.

    Gandhi, 75, was scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on June 8 but had sought more time from the probe agency in view of her Covid infection. The agency has issued a fresh summons to her for appearance before it on June 23.

    Comments

    More SONIA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi

    Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 19:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X