Congress buoyant by the high turn out of Muslim votes in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

New Delhi, Nov 29: It seems appeal made by Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath has worked for him making the party happy. It is being said that Muslim voters from Bhopal to Indore to Burhanpur have participated in the elections way beyond the expectations of the Congress.

If the Congress claims are to be believed, most of the places where there is sizable number of Muslim population around 90 per cent turn out was reported. Elections managers of the Congress are talking about such seats where there are 20,000 or more Muslim voters on any seat. This is the reason that the Congress is calculating 30 such seats decisive for it. Rajgarh, Raisen, Bhopal, Sehore, Shajapur, Shujalpur, Ujjain, Dewas, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar and Burhanpur are seats which the Congress is considering ladder of the success.

On several other seats including Indore, the BJP finds going gets tough for the party due to huge voter turn out. Political analysts say that castes have always been the dominating factor in Chambal and Bundelkhand regions but for the first time Muslim voters are being considered in the state elections as iportant. Lots of candidates have been fielded by the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, but the Congress is saying that Muslims have shown interest in only such party that can form the government.

But there has been a different color added to the Madhya Pradesh elections when state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan played the game of increasing polling percentage. Generally governments are not in favour of more turn out because of the anti-incumbency votes. But the Congress and the BJP are elaborating the situation differently. The BJP is claiming that Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets more votes of women so the attempt was made that more and more women reach to booth. Congress vice president Raja Pateria said that calculation made by the government for high turn out failed as anger against the government has been more pronounced because of disappointment with the government.

There is another trend that urban voter of the economic capital of the state Indore vote less than the rest of the state. To aware them a signature campaign was organised by election commission which was signed by 10 lakh people. A run for vote was also organised in which around 30000 youth participated. Attempt were made to increase vote percentage on such polling booths where there were less than 50 per cent voting on earlier occasions. Physically challenged voters in Ujjain also participated in big number.