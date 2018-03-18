Congress authorises Rahul to choose his own working committee team

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Congress unanimously passed a resolution at its plenary session on Sunday, authorising party president Rahul Gandhi to choose members of the new working committee.

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad moved a resolution, proposing that the new party chief selects his own team of the working committee - the highest decision-making body of the party.

Azad earlier asked the delegates whether there should be an election for the working committee, an idea which was outrightly rejected by them.

The Congress president will have to set up a CWC in place of the steering committee which was formed after the working committee was dissolved by him.

The working committee will be established after the plenary session.

PTI

Read more about:

rahul gandhi, congress

Story first published: Sunday, March 18, 2018, 21:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 18, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.