Congress appreciates Swaraj for acknowledging great accomplishments of last 60-70 yrs in UNGA

A day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Sunday to thank Swaraj for finally recognising Congress governments' vision.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said,''Sushma ji was quite justified in turning the tables, her response was fitting and strong. I appreciate hearing a member of this Govt acknowledging great accomplishments of last 60-70 yrs.''

Swaraj in her speech on Saturday took a jibe at Pakistan saying that while the world recognised India as a global IT superpower, Pakistan remains infamous as the "pre-eminent export factory for terror".

She cited IIMs and IITs among India's achievements after Independence, whereas Pakistan had only succeeded in creating terror groups, she said.

Swaraj's speech was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, among many others.

OneIndia News