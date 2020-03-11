  • search
    Congress appoints Anil Chaudhary as DPCC chief

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: The Congress on Wednesday appointed former MLA Anil Chaudhary as its Delhi unit chief, while also naming five vice-presidents for the DPCC.

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi named Chaudhary president and Abhishek Dutt, Shivani Chopra, Jaikishan, Mudit Agarwal and Ali Hassan vice-presidents of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), a party statement said.

    Subhash Chopra had resigned as the Delhi Congress chief in February, taking moral responsibility for the party''s debacle in the Assembly polls.

    The Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row in the Delhi Assembly polls and reduced its vote share from 9.7 per cent in 2015 to 4.27 per cent this time.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 16:39 [IST]
