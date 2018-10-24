  • search

Congress announces list of 40 candidates for Mizoram polls

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 24: The Congress Wednesday announced the names of all its candidates for the November 28 Assembly polls in Mizoram, where Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla will contest from two constituencies.

    Cong announces list of 40 candidates for Mizoram polls

    [Will the BJP be able to capture Mizoram the last citadel of the Congress in North-East?]

    The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress selected the candidates and the party's general secretary in-charge of the CEC, Mukul Wasnik, made the announcement. Lal Thanhawla will contest from the Champhai South (ST) and Serchhip (ST) seats -- both reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

    Mizoram is the only north-eastern state and among the few states in the country currently under the Congress rule. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to oust the Congress from Mizoram.

    [Mizoram Elections: Can the BJP make a splash in this state?]

    The nomination-filing process will start on November 2 in the north-eastern state and the last date for filing papers is November 9.

    The 40-member Mizoram Assembly will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    congress candidates mizoram polls 08 mizoram polls

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue