Congress activist in Odisha dresses like PM Modi, asks people whether fuel prices have come down

Bhubaneswar, Feb 15: A Congress activist in Odisha on Monday resorted to a unique way of protesting against fuel price rise by dressing like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and going around on a bullock cart asking people whether petrol prices have come down or not.

The protest was witnessed in Umerkote town in Nabarangpur district during the Congress's six-hour state-wide bandh against fuel price rise.

Loudspeakers in the Congress rally blared the recorded question from an old speech of Modi and the man with white hair and beard enacted it by lip-syncing along with hand gestures.

This unique way of protest amused residents of places through which the rally traversed. The district witnessed a complete bandh as a large number of Congress workers led by former parliamentarian Pradip Majhi blocked roads.

All shops, schools and colleges were shut and vehicles remained off the roads in the district.

Earlier, the Opposition political parties launched a series of attacks on the Narendra Modi government over the increasing prices of petrol and diesel. The fuel prices were raised for the seventh successive day across the country on Monday.

Taking to Twitter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took aim at the Modi government over the continuous petrol and diesel price and claimed that common people are being looted for the benefit of 'two people'.

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh also took a dig at the central government over the rising petrol and diesel prices, saying that the public is demanding from the Centre that please give back 'Ache din'.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury lambasted the Modi government over the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. He accused the Centre of implementing policies which only benefits the 'cronies'.