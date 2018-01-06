Congress accuses AAP's RS candidate of holding office of profit

The Delhi Congress led by Ajay Maken on January 6 filed a complaint against ND Gupta, AAP's one of the three candidates for Rajya Sabha nomination and sought his rejection for holding office of profit.

The Congress sought his rejection under Section 36 of the Representation of People act, read-with Article 102 of the Indian Constitution for holding an office of profit for holding the office of a Trustee of the National Pension System Trust (NPS Trust). Gupta was appointed on 30.3.2015 and continues to hold the position.

In Maken's letter to the Rerurning Officer of Dariyagunj, Delhi, he pointed out that the office of Trustee enjoyes remuneration, emoluments, perks, and by virtue of these, Gupta holds an office of profit and his nomination is liable to be rejected.

Here is the letter by Maken:

OneIndia News