Congress has humiliated CAG, Army and every democratic institution: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress for a making a hue and cry about EVMs before elections, but suggested that that the party seems agreeable every time the results turn in their favour.

"Before every election they begin to make noise about EVMs, trying to create an atmosphere of doubt. However, after elections, if the Congress performs well they seem to accept results that have come out of the same EVM," PM Modi told BJP karyakartas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Modi urged the workers to spread information and awareness about Congress' "undemocratic behaviour" in order to strengthen democracy.

"The perfect answer to undemocratic behavior of the Congress is to strengthen democracy. Information and awareness are important for democracy. We should keep people informed about the Congress and its dangerous games," said PM Modi.

Reacting to Congress' stand on the Supreme Court's verdict on Rafale, Modi said they questioned it because they didn't like it. "They've humiliated the Army, CAG & every institution imp to our democracy. Recently they questioned an SC verdict just because they didn't like the decision. Earlier, just because they couldn't threaten the court into doing what they wanted they tried to even impeach the CJI," said Modi.

Modi's remark came days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre, saying he will not allow the "destruction" of institutions like the Supreme Court and the Reserve Bank of India.