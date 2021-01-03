Congratulations India: PM Modi on emergency approval of vaccine

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 03: Prime Mnister Naredra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indians after DCGI gives approval to Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

    Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines given emergency use approval are made in India.''

    PM Modi said that its a decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight. He said that DCGI granting approval to vaccines of Serum Institue of India & Bharat Biotech accelerates the road to healthier & COVID-free nation.

    Covid-19 vaccines for India gets final approval by drug regulator

    PM also congratulated the hardworking scientists & innovators:

    The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved the Oxford coronavirus vaccine and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, making it India's first vaccines against the pandemic.

    ''Covid-19 vaccines- COVAXIN and COVISHIELD have been cleared for restricted use in emergency situation, DCGI, V G Somani said. "The vaccines will be administered in two dosages and Cadila will have three dosages ," Somani added.

