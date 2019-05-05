  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cong will do in Rajasthan this year what BJP did in 2014

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jaipur, May 05: Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot said the BJP had failed to tell people during the Lok Sabha election what had it done for them in the last five years and exuded confidence that his party would sweep the state by winning all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the ongoing polls.

    Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot
    Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

    "Poll campaigns should be run on the issues of governance, investment etc. The Congress carried out a positive election campaign, unlike the BJP, which did not show its report card. No leader of the BJP is ready to talk about jobs, which is the core issue," the Rajasthan deputy chief minister told reporters at the party office here.

    Also Read | It's Mahant vs ex-royal in Rajasthan's Alwar

    "There is a wave in favour of the Congress and we are going to accomplish our target of 'Mission 25' (winning all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan)," he added.

    The former Union minister said jobs and farmers' problems were the core issues in the Lok Sabha polls, while alleging that BJP leaders were not taking about these issues and misleading people.

    Pilot said there was a new low in politics and the vocabulary used by politicians during the campaign, which was a cause of concern.

    "Those occupying top positions in the government are setting negative examples for the new generation," he said.

    The deputy chief minister also claimed that the number of people working under MGNREGA in Rajasthan had increased from nine lakh in December last year, when the Congress government took over the reins of the state from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to 31 lakh now.

    Also Read | Rajasthan voters seek better employment opportunities

    Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be held on May 6. Thirteen seats in the state had gone to the polls on April 29 and the results will be announced on May 23.

    In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP had swept the state by bagging all the 25 seats.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SACHIN PILOT News

    Read more about:

    sachin pilot lok sabha elections 2019 congress rajasthan bjp

    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 11:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue