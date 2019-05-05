Cong will do in Rajasthan this year what BJP did in 2014

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, May 05: Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot said the BJP had failed to tell people during the Lok Sabha election what had it done for them in the last five years and exuded confidence that his party would sweep the state by winning all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the ongoing polls.

"Poll campaigns should be run on the issues of governance, investment etc. The Congress carried out a positive election campaign, unlike the BJP, which did not show its report card. No leader of the BJP is ready to talk about jobs, which is the core issue," the Rajasthan deputy chief minister told reporters at the party office here.

"There is a wave in favour of the Congress and we are going to accomplish our target of 'Mission 25' (winning all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan)," he added.

The former Union minister said jobs and farmers' problems were the core issues in the Lok Sabha polls, while alleging that BJP leaders were not taking about these issues and misleading people.

Pilot said there was a new low in politics and the vocabulary used by politicians during the campaign, which was a cause of concern.

"Those occupying top positions in the government are setting negative examples for the new generation," he said.

The deputy chief minister also claimed that the number of people working under MGNREGA in Rajasthan had increased from nine lakh in December last year, when the Congress government took over the reins of the state from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to 31 lakh now.

Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be held on May 6. Thirteen seats in the state had gone to the polls on April 29 and the results will be announced on May 23.

In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP had swept the state by bagging all the 25 seats.