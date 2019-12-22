Cong top leadership are 'largely absent' in the citizens' fight against CAA-NRC: Prashant Kishor

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 21: The election strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday pointed out at the Congress over the massive protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act that has triggered tension across te nation.

Kishor's consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) who gained its fame after BJP's win in 2014.

Kishore was responding to a video statement by the interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi that came out on Friday, where the Congress chief has accused the centre of "brute repression" of protests against the CAA.

Tweeting regarding the statement, Kishore wrote, "Congress is not on streets and its top leadership has been largely absent in the citizens' fight against CAA-NRC. The least party could do it to make ALL Congress CMs join other CMs who have said that they will not allow NRC in their states. Or else these statements means nothing."

Congress is not on streets and its top leadership has been largely absent in the citizens’ fight against CAA-NRC



The least party could do it to make ALL Congress CMs join other CMs who have said that they will not allow NRC in their states. Or else these statements means nothing https://t.co/EWJLyc3kgR — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2019

Rahul Gandhi has been relatively quite regarding the CAA protest, whereas Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came in supporting the students protest.

The Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday in a video statement blamed the Modi government of showing 'utter disregard for people's voices' in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country. She said that in a democratic country the citizens have the right to raise their voice against policies of the government and register their concerns.

Sonia lashed out at BJP government saying that it has shown utter disregard for people's voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent.

Prashant Kishor to come on board with AAP for Delhi Assembly polls

Kishor's organisation, the I-PAC is presently working on the Trinamool Congress' re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls to aid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's bid for a third consecutive term. Kishore's organisation has also started worthing with Arvind Kejriwal 's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls.